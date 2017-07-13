Mounties in Red Deer, Alta., are trying to figure out who shot a man in the leg and why, after the victim was dropped off at the local hospital on Tuesday.

Investigators know that the shooter wasn't a stranger, but the victim, who has since been released from hospital, isn't telling them any details.

Without more information, officers don't know what charges might apply; however, they called it a "targeted shooting" in a release issued Thursday.

The investigation began when police were called to the Red Deer Regional Hospital at 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday after a local man was dropped off at the emergency room doors. He had a gunshot wound to his leg.

The two men who dropped him off drove away in a newer model, dark grey Dodge Ram, the RCMP said.

The descriptions of the driver and passenger are similar: Caucasian with a darker complexion, approximately five feet 10 inches and approximately 30 years old, with short brown hair in a buzz-cut style.

The driver was wearing a dark coloured T-shirt, dark shorts and dark shoes.

The passenger has a stocky build with tattoos. He was wearing a red T-shirt, black basketball-style shorts and white skate shoes.

The two are not suspects in the shooting, but police would like to talk to them to find out what happened.

They still don't know who shot the victim, where it happened or why.

If you have more information about this case, contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.