Red Deer RCMP have charged a man with manslaughter with a firearm in the death of a 25-year-old woman.

Police responded to reports of gunfire on Feb. 1 and quickly located an injured woman in a vehicle near the hospital.

Investigators say she later died in hospital of her injuries. Her name has not been released.

An autopsy conducted in Calgary on Feb. 2 determined her death was a homicide.

RCMP said investigators located the suspect, 34-year-old Lyndon Olsen, on Monday "after a minor collision between the vehicle he was a passenger in and a police vehicle."

Olsen made his first court appearance on Tuesday morning to face the manslaughter charge.