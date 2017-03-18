One man is recovering in hospital after being shot in the leg Friday night in Red Deer.

Police say a 30-year-old man called 911 Friday night to report he had been shot. Police arrived to find the man near 44th Street with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to hospital and is in non-life-threatening condition.

Witnesses reported seeing a man flee the scene in a dark-coloured SUV.

On Saturday morning, Red Deer RCMP recovered two stolen SUVs, but it is unclear if they are connected to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 1-403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.