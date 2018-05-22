Red Deer drug trafficking investigation leads to 52 charges

After a months-long investigation by Alberta RCMP and a high-risk arrest, five people face a total of 52 charges, mostly related to weapons and drugs.

The investigation into drug trafficking started in January, according to a news release from the Red Deer RCMP. On April 16, search warrants were executed on three residences in Red Deer with the help of the Calgary Emergency Response Team (ERT).

"During the search, RCMP seized 17 firearms and large amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine, along with fentanyl, GHB, multiple items consistent with drug trafficking, electronics, a counterfeit Canadian $100 bill and approximately $600 cash," reads the release.

"Schools in the area were briefly placed in hold and secure as a safety precaution while RCMP secured the residence."

RCMP said the Calgary Emergency Response Team located the "target of the investigation" at a gas station in Penhold but he fled and police did not pursue at that time.

He was found on May 7 at a Red Deer residence.

"Calgary ERT again assisted Red Deer members with this high-risk arrest, and nearby schools were briefly placed into hold and secure as a safety precaution," according to the release. "The suspect was taken into custody without incident."