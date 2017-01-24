Red Deer RCMP have charged the second of two men accused of stealing a woman's car and then assaulting her when she tracked them down.

James Ronald Holt has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, careless use of a firearm, and possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition.

The incident took place on Dec. 14 when the owner of the vehicle reported her car stolen and then spotted it at a nearby gas station.

When she approached the men sitting in her car, they kicked and punched her. They then fled on foot, leaving behind a sawed-off shotgun, collapsible baton and large knife.

Police located the first suspect, Aaron Frederick Brown, on Dec. 29 and took him into custody.

Another stolen vehicle

Holt was identified through "a series of unrelated investigations," after he attempted to flee from a hit-and-run in a stolen truck on Dec. 20, according to police.

Holt was in the stolen Ford F-150 when it struck several vehicles in the Glendale neighbourhood of Red Deer, police said. He ran from police, but was later found with the help of a canine unit.

RCMP said Holt had a counterfeit $100 bill on him at the time of his arrest.

During the subsequent investigation, police said they identified him as one of the suspects in a gas-and-dash and assault at a local gas station from earlier that day, and then later determined he was one of the men wanted in relation to the Dec. 14 theft and assault on the Red Deer woman.

Holt has also been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of counterfeit money, assault, and theft of fuel for the incidents of Dec. 20.