Red Deer RCMP carried out what they called a high-risk arrest of a suspect after a woman was assaulted by a stranger who broke into her house on the weekend.

A 53-year-old woman called 911 early Sunday after she woke up to find a man in her home and had to fight him off as he repeatedly assaulted her, RCMP said in a release.

After officers surrounded the home, the suspect came outside but refused to obey police commands.

"RCMP executed a high-risk arrest and took him into custody," the release said.

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was offered help from RCMP victim services.

Dustin Charles Lindsay, 30, was charged with attempted murder, break and enter, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. It's believed he broke into the house through the back door.

The victim and the suspect are not known to each other, RCMP said.

Lindsay was set to appear in court in Red Deer Monday morning.