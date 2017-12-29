Police are searching for three men who pepper-sprayed several people and shoved a security guard while stealing cellphones in a mall at Red Deer, Alta.
Just before 10 a.m. on Friday, three men stole cellphones from a display counter at a Best Buy-Telus kiosk at the Parkland Mall, RCMP said in a release.
They sprayed several people with pepper spray and shoved a security guard before fleeing the mall on foot out the east exit.
The suspects, who were wearing hoodies, are described by police as black men in their mid-20s.
There were no other injuries, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or contact Crime Stoppers.
