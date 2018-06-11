Pedestrian trying to flag down help killed on rural highway southeast of Red Deer

Skip to Main Content
Vehicle that woman was in had become stuck in ditch

A pedestrian was killed early Monday morning on a highway southeast of Red Deer as she tried to flag down a passing motorist after the vehicle she was travelling in became stuck in a ditch.

It happened at about 3:30 a.m. at Highway 42 and Rural Route 251A, at the northern tip of Pine Lake, about 40 kilometres southeast of Red Deer.

Investigators believe four people travelling in a Dodge went off the road and became stuck in a ditch. One of the occupants got out of the car and was trying to get help from a passing motorist when she was hit, Innisfail RCMP said in a release.

She died at the scene.

The RCMP collision reconstruction team is investigating. 

The victim's identity will not be released, police say.

