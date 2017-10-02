Officers with the RCMP major crimes unit say they are worried for the safety of a 26-year-old man who has gone missing after a car was shot at in Red Deer, Alta.

Police are asking for help from the public as they try to locate Mitchell Clermont, who hasn't been seen since the early-morning shooting on Sunday.

Just before 3 a.m., police received reports that shots had been fired at a vehicle in the 5200 block of 76th Street.

Police said in a release that a suspect who was "believed to be associated to a small car, possibly a Honda Civic," had shot at another vehicle as the vehicle left a home on 76th Street.

The vehicle was struck by at least one bullet but the driver was not injured, according to police.

Clermont is a resident of the home and police said they are now "looking for public assistance to locate him and verify his well-being."

"At this point in the investigation, RCMP believe the incident was targeted, and are looking for witnesses," police added.

​Clermont is described a white male, about five feet, five inches in height and weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about him or the incident in general is asked to call the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or ot contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or www.tipsubmit.com.