A man is back in custody after trying to flee from the Red Deer hospital, police said in a release.

RCMP arrested the man on Saturday morning on outstanding warrants before sending him to hospital to be treated for a pre-existing injury.

After a medical exam the man was being escorted outside when he took off running.

He didn't get too far before officers caught up with the man and arrested him once again.

He now faces an additional charge of escaping police custody, police said. His name isn't being released until the charges are sworn.