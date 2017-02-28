A group of central Alberta doctors has taken the unusual step of calling a public meeting Tuesday afternoon, saying they expect the public to be "shocked and outraged" when they detail the "unacceptable and unfair state" of the Red Deer Regional Hospital.

The hospital is the fourth busiest in the province. But it's in dire need of 96 more admitting beds, 18 more emergency room beds and three more operating rooms, as well as funding for several other services for its patients, says Dr. Keith Wolstenholme, chief of orthopedic surgery at the facility.

The meeting starts at 4 p.m. at the Baymont Inn and Suites in Red Deer

"More than 75 per cent of our patients on the 'wait list' for elective surgery fall out of window — which means they wait too long for life-changing and life-saving surgery because we don't have enough ORs," he said.

'Unacceptable and unfair' treatment of central Albertans

The doctors say surgeries are routinely cancelled because of a lack of post-op beds.

A plan to redevelop the hospital was near the top of the Alberta Health Services list of urgent priorities for provincial funding in 2014, but it was removed from the list late last year, Wolstenholme said.

"If you find the treatment of central Albertans by policy-makers and government unacceptable and unfair, let your voice be heard," said a notice promoting the meeting.

"We want to inform the public of what's actually happening in central zone and central Alberta regional hospital," Wolstenholme said.

"And if people don't leave this meeting shocked and outraged, it's only because we failed to articulate the problem."

Red Deer Regional Hospital desperately needs more beds, more operating rooms and a cardiac catheterization lab, doctors say. (Red Deer Regional Health Foundation)

Wolstenholme says the Red Deer hospital also needs a cardiac catheterization lab and programs to deal with pulmonary, gastrointestinal and nervous system issues.

Last year doctors at the hospital sounded the alarm over AHS statistics suggesting heart attack patients in central Alberta had a 47 per cent higher mortality rate than people in Calgary in 2014-15.

Most heart attack patients in central Alberta are offered clot-busting IV drugs before being transferred out by ground ambulance or STARS air ambulance to Calgary or Edmonton.

By contrast, in major centres, virtually all patients are immediately treated with cardiac catheterization, a procedure in which doctors insert a long tube into an artery and can use a tiny balloon to eliminate blockages.