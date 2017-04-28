Police are looking for three men after a violent home invasion in Red Deer, Alta., in which one man was slashed with a sword.

The culprits entered the home on Metcalf Avenue on April 25 shortly before 1 a.m., armed with a sword and a knife and demanding property from the occupants, RCMP said.

Investigators believe it was a targeted attack.

A 25-year-old man suffered serious injuries to his hand when he was struck with the sword.

He was taken to hospital.

RCMP believe one of the culprits was Jacob Courtemanche, 19.

He is white, five feet seven inches tall, and weighs about 130 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

RCMP are asking for anyone who sees Courtemanche to not approach him but call police at 403-343-5575 or contact Crime Stoppers.

Investigators are still trying to determine the identities of the other two suspects.