Red Deer hit and run sends teenager to hospital

Red Deer hit and run sends teenager to hospital





RCMP in Red Deer are looking for the driver of a pickup truck that hit a teenager and then fled the scene. 

According to a news release, the 17-year-old boy was crossing an intersection near 71st Street and 50th Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday. 

The driver of the pickup did not stop at a stop sign and hit the teenage boy, who landed on the hood of the truck and then fell to the pavement. RCMP said the truck ran over the victim's foot as the driver sped away. 

The teenager was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

There is no description of the driver, but the truck is an older model, possibly a Ford, and dark in colour. 

