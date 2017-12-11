A man and a woman from Red Deer, Alta., are facing nearly 200 combined criminal charges after RCMP seized a cache of stolen guns and other property in two raids last month.

On Nov. 5, RCMP discovered 25 rifles, three shotguns, four crossbows and two pellet guns while executing a search warrant at a storage locker in Red Deer.

Police also seized tools, electronics and two dirt bikes, which were stolen in separate break-ins in Red Deer and Lacombe.

RCMP determined eight of the guns had been reported stolen.

A second search warrant executed at a home in the Red Deer neighbourhood of Highland Green on Nov. 22 yielded a shotgun that was stored under a living room sofa, a large amount of ammunition, methamphetamine and several items that had been reported stolen in several break-ins including laptop, an Xbox and identity documents.

Andrew Scott Charpentier, 25, faces 100 charges including:

20 counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

28 counts of possession of a stolen firearm.

Three counts of possession or trafficking in government documents.

One count of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the seized crystal meth.

Kelsey Pearl Torpe, 25, is facing 98 charges in relation to the two raids, including:

29 counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

28 counts of possession of a stolen firearm.

Seven counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Charpentier was remanded and appeared in Red Deer court on Dec. 5. He is scheduled to appear next on Tuesday.

Torpe is also scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.