One driver is dead and a second has been sent to hospital after a highway collision that left a car split in two, police said in a release.

Police responded to the incident on Highway 2A about 10 kilometres south of Red Deer just after 9 a.m. Monday.

The driver of a northbound Pontiac Grand Am lost control and struck a southbound Honda Odyssey.

The Grand Am was split in two from the impact, police said, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Odyssey was taken by ambulance to Red Deer hospital with unknown injuries.

Police say alcohol isn't believed to be a factor, but road conditions may have been.