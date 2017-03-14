Two men with suspected ties to two gangs — the Independent Soldiers and the Red Scorpions — have been arrested on drug charges in Red Deer, Alta., following a three-month investigation, police say.

Red Deer RCMP and the organized crime and gang enforcement team of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) worked together on the investigation, which focused on gang activities in Red Deer involving drug trafficking, police said.

On March 8, officers searched two Red Deer homes on White Avenue and Maxwell Avenue and arrested Kim Proctor, 37, an alleged associate of the Independent Soldiers, and Steven Herman, 36, an alleged associate of the Red Scorpions.

Drugs, stolen guns recovered

Weapons and drugs were found at the addresses, including a stolen .22-caliber rifle, a stolen .38-caliber handgun, and 46 grams of methamphetamine, 32 grams of suspected fentanyl powder, 226 grams of marijuana and 104 grams of ketamine.

The Independent Soldiers are primarily a B.C.-based gang. The Red Scorpions have strong ties in B.C. but have operated in Red Deer since at least 2014, police say.

Clothing linking the Independent Soldiers to Red Deer was seized from Proctor's home, police say.

Proctor and Herman both face numerous drug and weapons charges.

Two women — Trina Boudreau-Pritchard, 28, and Catherine Nicole Campbell, 25 — were also arrested and face drug trafficking charges.