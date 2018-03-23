The provincial government is planning to spend $1 million over the next two years on developing a business case for new health care facilities in Central Alberta, including potential expansion of the Red Deer Regional Hospital.

It's part of a total $4.6 billion budgeted over the next five years for health-care capital projects across the province, but is getting mixed reaction from physicians in Red Deer.

'Disappointment' from local physician

"My initial reaction to seeing a million dollars in the provincial budget was disappointment," said Dr. Keith Wolstenholme. The Red Deer-based orthopedic surgeon has advocated for increased funding and upgrades to the area's hospital for several years and says he's upset more money wasn't allocated.

Dr. Keith Wolstenholme is an orthopedic surgeon in Red Deer who is disappointed there wasn't more funding for hospital expansion in the region. (Stephanie Wiebe/CBC)

"4.6 billion dollars has been ... allocated over the next five years for health-care investments and infrastructure and there's still just one million of that for Red Deer," said Dr. Wolstenholme.

'Next step' in the planning process

Dr. Kym Jim sees the funding as a necessary part of the process to improve facilities in Red Deer.

"This plan is needed ... to be able to take the next step [and] actually get funding," said Dr. Jim, who is with the Society for Fair and Transparent Health Funding. The group has been actively calling for expansion to the Red Deer Regional Hospital.

Dr. Kym Jim, with the Society for Fair and Transparent Health Funding in Red Deer, called the funding a important and positive step. (Jennifer Lee/CBC)

The provincial health minister agrees, but doesn't have specifics on what that entails.

"We know that there will need to be some type of increased capital to address the needs of Red Deer," said Health Minister Sarah Hoffman.

Province still completing studies

Officials with Alberta Health say the province is currently in the midst of multiple studies, including a health care plan for the Central Zone (including Red Deer), and a needs assessment for the hospital. According to the ministry, the $1 million to start a business case means once those studies are completed, the province can start moving on them right away.

"We don't know what the answer is quite yet. That's why those studies were done, and we will need to have business cases so that's why we've put this money aside," said Hoffman.

Alberta minister of health Sarah Hoffman said the government knows there will need to be some type of increased capital funding for the Red Deer region. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

In the 2018 budget, the province listed the full $1 million for "Red Deer Health Capital Planning" under 2018-19 spending. However, Alberta Health clarified that $250,000 is actually allocated for 2018-2019, with $750,000 being allocated for 2019-2020.

According to Dr. Jim, providing cash to develop a business case is different from other types of studies and is a critical move toward new or upgraded hospital facilities.

"I think it gives the citizens of Central Alberta recognition that there is a deficit here in Central Alberta," said Dr. Jim.