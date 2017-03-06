Police in Red Deer, Alta., say an initiative that targets what they call career criminals is getting results — but one expert says it's a poor long-term solution.

From April 2016 to January 2017, the RCMP's Project Pinpoint conducted more than 1,100 checks on targeted people and places in a bid to crack down on so-called career criminals.

Thanks to the strategy, robberies and vehicle thefts in Red Deer are down compared to the same time last year, says Supt. Ken Foster.

"It's directing the resources where they have the highest probability of stopping crime," he said.

"And getting the bad people that are doing the crimes either back into the courts or abiding by their conditions."

'End up becoming a number'

But Mount Royal University criminologist Ritesh Narayan says targeting the same people over and over again is just a Band-Aid approach and fails to get to the root of the problem.

"They just end up becoming a number really, that frequent the police files over and over again. It does not help them progress into life," he said.

"What they need to do is utilize and bring in more social services, social help to help these individuals, rather than putting resources into policing. Because policing these areas displace the problem rather than resolving it."

Narayan says some American cities have tried similar strategies with poor results.

Narayan and Foster agree a stronger economy would mean less crime.