Go anywhere in Red Deer, Alta. right now and you'll hear people talking about one thing: the rodeo.

After 44 years in Edmonton, the Canadian Finals Rodeo is moving 150 km south for the next 10 years, and maybe beyond — and it couldn't come soon enough for the local economy.

"It's an absolute game changer for Red Deer and central Alberta," said Robin Bobocel, CEO of the Red Deer Chamber of Commerce.

Along with the broncs and bulls comes an estimated $20 to $30 million annually flowing into a city that hasn't had an easy ride of late.

"I don't see a business that won't be able to benefit from this," said Bobocel. "There's hotels and restaurants, but also retail. And vehicle sales are traditionally strong for the CFR."

'It's going to put us on the map'

A bottomless pit of everything western, the old Wei's Western Wear in downtown Red Deer is one of many businesses well positioned to cash in.

Marilyn Mah's family business, Wei's Western Wear, has been operating in Red Dear for six decades. (Dan McGarvey/CBC)

"We're very excited, very excited," said Marilyn Mah. Her family business has been around for 60 years through the good times and the bad.

"Very positive and there's so much energy. This is big and it's going to put us on the map. This is going to be great for the customers, great for us and for the entire economy," she said.

Hotel owners are also rubbing their hands together at the prospect of ten years of guaranteed bookings and spending.

"As we speak, we're probably at the point where we can't take any more reservations," said Ken Mandrusiak, owner of the iconic Black Knight Inn that towers over Red Deer's Gaetz Avenue.

"This will also give Red Deer an opportunity to develop a personality of our own, because right now we don't have that. The Brier's been here, the world junior [hockey championship] event was here, but this one, because it's ten years, will have a much more significant impact."

Tens of thousands expected to visit

The city's hotels and motels will need to house rodeo athletes and others involved with the six-day show, in addition to tens of thousands of visitors from across Canada and the globe. In 2017, more than 90,000 attended the CFR.

Bobecel and the business community also have Calgary dollars in their sights, with the event now much closer to the city, unlocking a new CFR audience.

"Red Deer is within a 90 minute drive of 2.9 million Albertans, and we know Calgarians haven't traditionally been strong attendees of the CFR, but we hope to tap into a whole new fan base," said Bobocel.

The CFR will take place from Oct. 30 till Nov. 4 at the Centrium arena at Westerner Park.