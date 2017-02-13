Red Deer RCMP have charged a 55-year-old man with arson after a fire at an apartment building in the city last December.

Gary Gordon Colwill was arrested and charged on Jan. 24 in connection with the fire in the Riverside Meadows neighbourhood that started at around 10:15 a.m. on Dec. 15, 2016.

The building was evacuated without any injuries after RCMP and city fire services responded.

The fire, in an apartment on the third floor of the building at 5820 61 Street, was quickly put out.

Colwill made his first court appearance on Jan. 25.

He will appear in court again in Red Deer on March 7.