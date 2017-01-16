A Red Deer man's walk to the bus stop Monday morning took a dangerous turn when he was robbed at gunpoint by three men.

RCMP in the central Alberta city say the 26-year-old was walking to a bus stop on 59th Avenue near 68th Street when a black car pulled up beside him.

Two of the three people inside the car pointed guns at the victim and demanded his wallet. He handed it over and got away uninjured, police said.

But the two armed men fired several shots into the air, RCMP added.

Police are searching for a black, four-door 2008 Chevrolet Malibu. It was last seen driving east on 68 Street toward Gaetz Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle is described as Caucasian with a medium build. He was wearing a black ski mask with two eye holes and one mouth hole.

The front seat passenger is described as possibly Asian, between 19 and 21 years old and around five feet five inches. He was wearing a black, flat-brimmed ball cap, a light grey and black zip-up hoodie with designs on it.

It's believed he was wielding a long-barrelled firearm — possibly .22 calibre — with a black barrel.

The man in the back seat is described as Caucasian with a medium build. He had a double-barrelled shotgun.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP or Crime Stoppers.