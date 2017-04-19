A 44-year-old woman from Red Deer, Alta., who worked in a licensed daycare and admitted using her own son to make child pornography will be sentenced next month.

The woman, who can't be named to protect the identity of the boy, has pleaded guilty to sexual assault, making child pornography and distributing child pornography.

She is due back in court on May 25 for sentencing.

She was arrested in June 2016 in an operation that involved Canadian police and authorities in the United States, who arrested a man in Idaho with whom she was sharing the child porn over the internet.

Peter Allen Cash, 40, was found with dozens of videos and "hundreds of photos of child pornography on [his] phone," according to an affidavit filed at a Canyon County court in Idaho.

Idaho police were able to identify the Red Deer woman's son in some of the images and, when they learned Cash was planning to travel to Canada, moved quickly to arrest him and contacted Canadian authorities.

Insp. Dave Dubnyk, who oversees the internet child exploitation unit of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams, described the case as one of the worst he's seen.

Insp. Dave Dubnyk, who oversees the internet child exploitation unit with the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams, announced details of the child pornography case in June 2016. (CBC)

"This is a heinous crime that was committed on a young child by the one person they should be able to trust the most," he said while announcing the charges last June.

Parents with children at the daycare where the woman worked were notified of the charges but police said there was no evidence any children other than the woman's son were abused.

Authorities in Red Deer removed the boy, who was four years old at the time, from his mother last year and placed him in the care of other family members.

The woman had no previous criminal record and was not previously known to police.

Cash pleaded guilty to nine felony child pornography charges and was sentenced last September, according to Idaho court records. Each count carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.