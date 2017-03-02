Calgary police are looking for a man wanted on 29 warrants related to a record-breaking fentanyl seizure.

A search warrant executed in the 2300 block of Richmond Road S.W. last December turned up 35,321 fentanyl pills, cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, MDMA, oxcodone, morphine and numerous weapons including shotguns, rifles, a handgun, a crossbow and body armour, according to police.

"During the operation on the home, a man was found inside one of the bedrooms and was reaching for a shotgun when officers arrested him," said police at the time.

David Hillson Pratico was arrested and charged at that time.

Second suspect

Now police are looking for a second man, Christopher Eric Elson, who is wanted for multiple drugs and weapons charges.

Elson, 30, is described as white, standing five feet seven inches and weighing 175 pounds. He has blond hair, blue eyes and has a tattoo on his upper left arm of a wolf, "Life" tattooed on his right hand and multiple tattoos on his right forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.