With little fresh snow since the calendar flipped to 2017, CBC's Paul Karchut guides you through your best options for hitting the slopes or trails this weekend.

It is going to warm up but just a little bit. After temperatures right down into the –30s when you factor in some pretty stiff winds, this has been a rough week. A lot of ski bums were in a state of hibernation.

They can come out from under their covers this weekend because I am seeing temperatures more like –9 C to –17 C at Sunshine, –7 C to –14 C at Kicking Horse, –8 C to –12 C at Fernie.

Lake Louise and Nakiska still look chilly though with forecasts of –12 C to –20 C.

This cold whipped in with a nasty north wind, and that has scoured a lot of resorts.

One place though where the wind has made for very happy skiers is Castle.

The mountain has been scoured, so it's clear where you shouldn't ski. There are reports of 670 vertical metres of beautiful skiing.

Revelstoke has gotten a decent little hit of snow overnight that should help soften things up. Fernie is also getting a little bit of that as well.

All resorts are calling for a small top-up, maybe a few centimetres over the weekend. But the good news here is that wind is expected to be much calmer, so at least won't have to deal with crazy wind chill values.

New terrain opening up?

On Wednesday the North American chair got going at Norquay for the season, which gives you more interesting, advanced terrain options on that hill.

Lake Louise will open the next phase of its terrain park in time for the weekend.

After a slow start, 90 per cent of runs are now open at Panorama.

Another hill that had a slow start to things was Kimberley. They really needed snow. They got a dump before Christmas, but some of those runs have tricky rocks, so you need to know where to go. On the steeper runs, you are skiing through bushes where moguls usually are.

Deals to be had?

Throughout the season, 70 ski resorts across Canada are offering "Never Ever Day."

For just $25 you get rentals, a lift ticket and a lesson for the day. It's a crazy deal. On Saturday and Sunday that is on offer for Castle. More details are available at nevereverdays.com.

What about cross country?

The West Bragg trails are still reported to be pretty thin but not bad.

At the Canmore Nordic Centre, you are better off on the artificially-made snow trails.

At Lake Louise, the network is generally good, but guides are saying it's high time for some fresh snow.

The trails in Peter Lougheed are getting better and better all the time. The north trails need a little more snow, but they are skiable without any dangerous hazards.

And for avalanche conditions, Avalanche Canada has some great information to help you plan your trip.