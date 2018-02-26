A rural Alberta man has been charged with uttering threats against former prime minister Stephen Harper, Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi and members of the Lethbridge Police Service.

The RCMP received information from Calgary police on Feb. 17 about threats made on Facebook.

A day later, police arrested Dexter Shea, 31, of Three Hills, Alta., about 130 kilometres northeast of Calgary.

Shea was already on probation for prior charges of uttering threats.

He is being held in custody following a closed-circuit TV court appearance in Strathmore provincial court on Feb. 20.

This is the third incident of threats made against political figures to result in criminal charges in Alberta in the past several weeks.