The driver of a stolen truck slammed into a police cruiser, several parked vehicles and a storefront as he tried to get away from the RCMP in Red Deer, Alta., Friday night.

Officers first spotted the stolen truck with a stolen licence plate at about 5:30 p.m. on March 16 as it was being driven in the city's south end.

The truck had been stolen the morning of March 4 after it was left unlocked and running, RCMP said.

RCMP followed at a distance until it parked in the 2300 block of 50th Avenue, where officers moved to box the truck in.

The driver then slammed the truck forward and back several times, crashing the windows of a business and hitting the police car, six parked vehicles, and narrowly missing police officers in the parking lot, RCMP said.

Police identified the suspect driving the truck and were able to track him to an apartment building on 60th Street with help from reports from the public.

Officers and members of the K-9 unit contained the area and apprehended the suspect inside one of the apartments.

'Good old-fashioned police work'

"The series of incidents Friday night posed a grave risk to the public, and we were able to move quickly on it and make the arrest as a result of intelligence gathered by police and great cooperation from the public," said Staff Sgt. Rob Marsollier in a release.

"We were able to bring this incident to a successful conclusion with no injury to innocent bystanders or police officers, thanks to good old-fashioned police work, tips from the public, and the quick co-operation of a number of people in sharing footage from various surveillance cameras with police."

James Leckner, 27, faces numerous charges including assault on police and possession of stolen property. He was also wanted on outstanding warrants for breaching his probation.

Leckner is also accused of two gas-and-dash incidents, also involving a stolen truck, that happened in February.

He was set to appear in provincial court in Red Deer on Monday.