Man shot at by Okotoks RCMP faces several charges

A 25-year-old Calgary man who was shot at by Okotoks RCMP last week faces numerous charges.

Mounties say Cody Petrie has been charged with:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Failure to comply with probation.

Two counts of failure to comply with recognizance.

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon.

Flight from police.

Possession of a controlled substance.

Mischief.

The charges follow a confrontation with police in the community south of Calgary on April 19.

RCMP say in a news release that they received a complaint last Thursday evening of a suspicious man in a parked vehicle.

When they arrived to investigate, the man drove off, hitting a police vehicle and coming "into contact with two officers at the scene, causing them to fall to the ground," according to the release.

At some point during the confrontation, one of the officers opened fire, but the suspect was not injured, Mounties say.

Petrie was found close by and taken to hospital as a precaution. He was released from hospital and remains in custody.

The two officers were not injured.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the circumstances around the shooting.