RCMP are looking for a man who rammed two police cars with a stolen truck in a Walmart parking lot late last month.

Charges have been laid and there's an arrest warrant out for 34-year-old Cameron David Randall, who is known to frequent the Calgary area, police said in a release Thursday.

On Oct. 26 around 5:53 p.m., police were called to the Okotoks Walmart parking lot for reports of an erratic driver.

When police approached the suspect's vehicle, a 2002 white Dodge truck, the suspect rammed both patrol cars and fled the scene.

RCMP say the officers weren't hurt.

RCMP have identified this suspect as Cameron David Randall, 34. (RCMP)

Randall is facing charges including assault with a weapon, assaulting a police officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure to remain at the scene of an accident and possession of stolen property.

He's described as six-foot-one, 195 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone who might see Randall is asked not to engage him but contact Okotoks RCMP at 403-938-4202 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.