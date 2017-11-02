RCMP are looking for a man who rammed two police cars with a stolen truck in a Walmart parking lot late last month.
Charges have been laid and there's an arrest warrant out for 34-year-old Cameron David Randall, who is known to frequent the Calgary area, police said in a release Thursday.
On Oct. 26 around 5:53 p.m., police were called to the Okotoks Walmart parking lot for reports of an erratic driver.
When police approached the suspect's vehicle, a 2002 white Dodge truck, the suspect rammed both patrol cars and fled the scene.
RCMP say the officers weren't hurt.
Randall is facing charges including assault with a weapon, assaulting a police officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure to remain at the scene of an accident and possession of stolen property.
He's described as six-foot-one, 195 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone who might see Randall is asked not to engage him but contact Okotoks RCMP at 403-938-4202 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.