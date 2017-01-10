Red Deer RCMP say the two dogs stolen in an SUV shortly after noon today are safe after being found and brought into the SPCA.

However, the stolen SUV has still not been located, police say.

Police were notified around noon that an idling black 1996 Toyota 4 Runner was stolen from a convenience store parking lot at 33rd Street and 50th Avenue in Red Deer.

The vehicle is described as having some rust and has the Alberta license plate number BMG 4421.

RCMP continue to investigate the vehicle theft.