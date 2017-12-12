Red Deer RCMP say a plaid-clad man with a long red beard pretended to be a police officer and "pulled over" a 16-year-old driver.

The youth stopped his vehicle on the side of the road after a white Ford Crown Victoria with flashing red and blue lights drove up behind him shortly after midnight on Dec. 4 near the intersection of 30th Avenue and Highway 595, police said.

The fake cop then approached the youth's vehicle on foot and asked to see his licence, insurance and registration.

When the youth asked the suspect to produce his police identification, the suspect fled.

He was last seen seen driving northbound on 30th Avenue in the Crown Victoria, an older model of car that was often used by police forces until it was discontinued in 2011.

Suspect description

Police said the suspect's vehicle had some body damage and no licence plate, in addition to a red-and-blue light bar.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s with a large, muscular build, red hair and a long, red beard.

He was wearing a plaid shirt, dark pants and a dark brown tuque at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity or the case in general is asked to call the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or www.tipsubmit.com.