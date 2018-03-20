RCMP say three officers suffered minor injuries while making arrests Monday evening at demonstrations against the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline in Burnaby, B.C.

The Mounties say one officer suffered a head injury after being kicked, another suffered a knee injury and a third injured a hand.

A young man who locked his leg to a piece of heavy equipment being delivered to Kinder Morgan eats a slice of pizza, in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

The four arrests between 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Monday evening were in addition to 15 made earlier in the day.

At least 28 demonstrators were arrested at the site over the weekend after they zip-tied themselves to a gate.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge issued an order preventing protesters from being within five metres of two works sites at Trans Mountain terminals in the Metro Vancouver city.

Dan Wallace, of the Kwakwaka'wakw First Nation on Quadra Island, is tackled by RCMP officers after attempting to talk to a young man that locked himself to a piece of heavy equipment being delivered to Kinder Morgan in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday. Wallace was released a short time later without being charged. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

The injunction is indefinite, allowing Trans Mountain to continue work that was approved by the federal government to twin the existing pipeline from Edmonton to Burnaby.

The pipeline expansion is set to increase the capacity of oil products flowing from Alberta to the B.C. coast to 890,000 barrels from 300,000 barrels.

A man holds a sign behind RCMP officers watching protesters outside an entrance to Kinder Morgan's property in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)