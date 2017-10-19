Alberta's police watchdog organization is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Gleichen, Alta.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) issued a brief note about the incident online Thursday morning.

ASIRT said the shooting involved the RCMP but "no further information" was immediately available.

Gleichen is about 100 kilometres east of Calgary.

Investigating fatal @RCMPAlberta officer-involved shooting in Gleichen. No further information to be released at this time. — @ASIRT_AB

More to come.