An RCMP emergency response team is at a residence in Pincher Creek, Alta., after reports of shots fired prompted the closure of schools, municipal buildings and some streets.

RCMP Cpl. Laurel Scott told CBC News that police are dealing with a "dangerous situation involving a person" in the southern Alberta town.

One man is involved and there are "no indications of any injuries to anyone at this time," Scott said.

Neighbouring residents have been advised and those homes are secured.

Bill Elliott, who lives nearby, told CBC News that officers came to his door early Wednesday morning.

"They came to the door and told us to go down in the basement and shut the lights off and stay there until they come and told us different," he said.

The situation is in the vicinity of Matthew Halton High School, the Livingstone Range School Division said.

Just before 6 a.m. Wednesday, a school bus transportation coordinator tried to open the gates to the bus compound at the high school, but was told by an RCMP officer to vacate the area, the school division said.

The decision was made to close down all Pincher Creek schools. No buses are running, the Livingstone Range School Division said.

The Pincher Creek Town Office, Pincher Creek Swimming Pool and Memorial Community Centre Arena have also been shut down for the day.

The Town of Pincher Creek said St. John Ave to Robertson Ave and Main Street to Kettles Street are closed.

RCMP asked the public not to disclose where the police are or what they're doing on social media.

Both the town and the RCMP warned people to stay away from police activity.

Pincher Creek is a town of about 3,600, located 215 kilometres southwest of Calgary.

1/2 The incident in #PincherCreek is ongoing. No further information is available at this time. — @RCMPAlberta

2/2 We ask that the public avoid police activity and do not disclose police location and activity. #PincherCreek — @RCMPAlberta