RCMP are hoping someone comes clean about the recent theft of a washing machine and dryer from a residence in Halkirk, Alta.

The stolen washing machine and dryer are similar to the ones in this picture. (RCMP)

The appliances went missing between Jan. 20th at 1 p.m. and Jan. 21st at 11 a.m.

The front loading Samsung washer and dryer are described as "bluish grey."

It's not clear how the thief made off with the bulky items.

If you have any dirty laundry to air about the incident, contact Coronation RCMP at 403-578-3666 or Crime Stoppers.

Halkirk is 120 kilometres east of Red Deer.