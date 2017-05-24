A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a Calgary man facing 10 criminal code charges for several crimes in Alberta.

Patrick Globensky, 43, has been charged with possession of stolen property and failing to appear, and also has outstanding warrants for being unlawfully at large and assault causing bodily harm, RCMP said in a news release.

RCMP are now asking for tips from the public to help locate Globensky. Police are asking anyone who knows the man's whereabouts to contact police and report his location, but not to approach him.

Globensky is described as white, five feet 10 inches tall, 215 pounds, with red hair that is possibly shaved, and green eyes.

Globensky is also known to store stolen property at a variety of locations, RCMP said.

Anyone who may have stored property for Globensky is asked to contact Cst. Anita Swanson of the RCMP Serious Crimes Branch at 403-420-4970 or email anita.swanson@rcmp.grc.gc.ca.