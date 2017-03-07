Police are appealing for the return of a child's insulin pump after it was stolen from a dressing room at an Airdrie, Alta. arena last week.

A man went into the Ron Ebbesen Arena on East Lake Crescent N.E. in Airdrie between 6:20 and 6:40 p.m. on March 2 and stole a child's medical insulin pump while he was playing hockey.

The child's mother told police the pump is a lifeline for the her son, who has Type 1 diabetes. She said the pump is valued at more than $5,000.

Video surveillance shows a suspect described as a white male, about six-feet-tall with a slim build. He was wearing a navy blue tuque with a white emblem on it and white writing on the fold, a pair of blue jeans, a black hooded winter jacket with grey lining and black running shoes with a white Nike logo. He was also wearing glasses and had a brown goatee.

Anyone with information is asked to call Const. Jennifer Weedmark at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.