The Calgary Parking Authority is freezing its rates for another year.

At the beginning of 2016, the CPA announced a rate freeze for on- and off-street parking in light of the economic downturn.

"We're very aware that Calgarians continue to face challenges due to the economic situation," Mike Derbyshire, the CPA's general manager, said in a release on Wednesday.

"To help offset these challenges we've extended the temporary rate increase freeze that we adopted last year in order to provide some financial relief."

Three years ago, the CPA implemented a demand-based pricing system that would normally see on-street parking rates increase by 25 cents an hour in zones that had occupancy of 80 per cent or greater the year before, and decrease by the same amount in zones with less than 50 per cent occupancy.

At CPA parkades and off-street lots, prices are typically set at 15 to 20 per cent below the market rate at comparable, privately operated lots.

The extended rate freeze does not apply to the lots at Telus Spark, Calgary Zoo and Heritage Park, which are privately owned but managed by the parking authority.