Calgary police say they have located a person of interest in relation to a fatal shooting in Ranchlands and he is not considered a suspect.

The victim, identified by friends as 29-year-old Olara Obina, was found dead in a parked car in an alley near his home in the northwest community on Saturday afternoon.

Police said Obina was shot sometime early Friday morning in that same alley and they believe it was a targeted attack.

On Sunday, police released the name and photo of a man they were looking to speak with because they believed he may have information relevant to the case.

On Monday, police said they had been in contact with that man.

"At this time this man is not considered a suspect," police said in a release.

A friend told CBC News that Obina's violent death was not a reflection of how he lived or who he was.

An autopsy is expected to be completed on Monday, at which point police said they would formally identify the victim.

