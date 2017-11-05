Calgary police are on the hunt for a person of interest after a body was discovered in a northwest alley on Saturday.

Homicide detectives are asking the public for help in locating 29-year-old Charles Oneka, who they say could have information relating to the case.

The public plea comes one day after the body of a man in his late 20s was found in a car parked in a back alley on the 0-100 block of Ranchero Rise N.W. around 4 p.m.

Police said the man was shot in the back alley in the early morning hours of Nov. 3.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released, but police said in a news release that they believe it was a targeted attack.