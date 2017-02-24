A Calgary judge will hand down her decision today on whether the parents of a 15-year-old boy who died from starvation and neglect are guilty of first-degree murder.

Alex Radita weighed just 37 pounds when he died on May 7, 2013.

His parents, Emil and Rodica Radita, were charged with first-degree murder nine months after the death of their son, who had diabetes that went untreated and an infection known as bacterial sepsis.

Throughout their trial, which began last May, Court of Queen's Bench Justice Karen Horner heard evidence that the Raditas had a history of refusing to properly treat their son's Type 1 diabetes, beginning when he was diagnosed at age two.

Prosecutors Susan Pepper and Marta Juzwiak made submissions that both parents should be convicted of first-degree murder, while defence lawyers Jim Lutz and Andrea Serink argued that if the Raditas are guilty, it is of manslaughter not murder.

At the time of Alex's diagnosis, the Radita family lived in Surrey, B.C. Over the next several years, the child's untreated or mistreated diabetes caused him to be hospitalized numerous times.

His parents repeatedly told medical officials they did not believe their son had diabetes, according to evidence presented at trial.

In 2003, five-year-old Alex was taken to hospital so ill that he was just hours from dying of untreated diabetes, a witness testified at his parents' trial.

The boy, who has seven siblings, was taken from his family by B.C. social services for nearly a year and placed with a foster mother. Over those months Alex gained weight, attended medical appointments, attended school and was, according to his teacher at the time, a happy child.

Alex Radita shows off his artwork 2004 when he was enrolled in a B.C. school. At that time he was living with a foster mother. (Sandy Wong)

Following a child protection hearing, B.C. provincial court Judge Gary Cohen returned Alex to his parents. Cohen said he believed Alex would be under the watch of school and health officials who would keep tabs on the boy and would notice if he began to deteriorate again.

"[Alex] is now a full-time student under the watchful eye of a teacher each and every day of the school week," wrote Cohen in his decision.

But shortly after Alex was returned to his parents, he stopped going to school. And when the doctor who had been treating the boy moved offices in 2008, the Raditas stopped showing up for appointments.

By 2009, the family had moved to Alberta, where Alex was never enrolled in school and never taken to see a doctor, according to evidence at the trial.

In Alberta, Alex became almost completely isolated from the outside world.

A review of the Radita family's pharmacy records showed a dramatic decrease in diabetic supplies between 2009 and 2013 and nothing was purchased in the six months leading up to Alex's death, according to a pediatric diabetes expert who testified at the trial.

"A little bit of food, a little bit of insulin keeps a person limping along," Crown prosecutor Pepper said in her closing statement.

"Alex could no more live without insulin, than he could live without a heart ... he was doomed — doomed and trapped by the two people with the power to save him."

When paramedics were called to the Radita home in May 2013, they found Alex's skeletal body on his bed. He was so badly emaciated, the medical examiner testified the boy was in the 0.1 percentile for 15-year-olds based on his weight and height.

The teen had a neck wound so deep his jaw bone was visible and his neck muscles were "near total liquefaction," said forensic pathologist, Dr. Jeffery Gofton.

Forty-one ulcers and wounds covered Alex's body and his teeth were "rotted to stumps," Gofton said.

If the judge finds the parents guilty of gross neglect — failing to provide proper care for their sick son without the malicious intent needed to elevate the criminality to murder — the Raditas could be found guilty of manslaughter, instead of first-degree murder.

"You would essentially have to infer that the Raditas are so malicious that they purposely planned and wanted to witness a slow and deliberate death of their son Alex," said Serink.

She told the court that failing to treat Alex's diabetes is not the same as intending to murder him.

Horner will deliver her decision at 2 p.m. MT Friday.