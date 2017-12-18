Police in Red Deer are investigating after racist and vulgar graffiti was scrawled on a seniors' lodge, a church, a home and several vehicles.

The vandalism was discovered early Sunday morning sprayed on the West Park Lodge on 57th Avenue, its shuttle bus, as well as West Park Church of the Nazarene, the door of a nearby home and some parked cars.

The graffiti included vulgar words, racial terms and the number 666.

"This appears to be a case of immature minds trying to offend as many people as they could while randomly damaging the property of residents and organizations," said Const. Sean Morris in a release.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.