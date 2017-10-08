Fire crews battled a fire on Sunday morning at a car dealership in southeast Calgary.

"The fire was very large. We had multiple fires in the building. We had smoke and flames coming from various sides and from the roof," said acting battalion chief Frank Ostrow.

The call came in around 9:52 a.m. of a fire at Rachid's Auto Sales, located in the Foothills industrial area.

Ostrow said it was unclear whether anyone was in the building.

"We don't have anybody in the building at this time and we haven't done any primary searches yet," he said.

Hazmat crews are on scene taking air quality readings while crews continue to put out the fire.