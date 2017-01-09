A plane with 20 passengers on board was briefly quarantined at the Calgary airport Monday morning.

The North Cariboo Air plane had just landed when someone noticed a container with an unknown powder inside, Calgary Fire Department spokesperson Carol Henke said.

The passengers and crew were isolated on the aircraft while fire crews and a hazardous materials team investigated.

It was determined no one had been exposed to anything dangerous, so Henke said the passengers were allowed off the plane.

Officials are investigating to determine what the substance was.