As part of an ongoing quadruple murder investigation, Calgary police are asking for help from motorists with dashcam footage who passed the traffic circle at Highway 8 and Highway 22 between July 10 and July 12.

The bodies of Glynnis Fox, 36, Tiffany Ear, 39, and Cody Pfeiffer, 25, were found in a burned-out car at a Sagehill construction site on July 10.

Two days later, the body of Hanock Afowerk, 26, was found near the traffic circle west of Calgary.

Police now believe Afowerk's body may have been dropped there some time before it was found and want to speak to drivers, specifically those with a dashcam, who passed by the area during that timeframe.

Investigators are also asking anyone in the area of Moose Jaw, Sask., who finds discarded clothing — specifically shirts, pants, shoes, documents or any other materials that may have been burned — to contact them.

It is believed a bag may be in the vicinity of Canadian Forces Base Moose Jaw or the Moose Jaw Municipal Airfield; however, police declined to elaborate further.

"We believe there's multiple items of clothing, documents and other materials the suspects may have attempted to burn to conceal evidence related to the homicide," said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta.

"The best information we have right now is that the clothing, documents, shoes, shirts, pants, et cetera, would have been discarded in a similar area... We're basically looking for a burn site."

Police say sisters Glynnis Fox, left, and Tiffany Ear were likely in the wrong place at the wrong time with the wrong people when they were killed. Their bodies were found in a burned-out car at a Calgary construction site on July 10, 2017. (Glynnis Fox Facebook page/Tiffany Ear Facebook page)

Yu Chieh Liao, 24, who goes by the first name Diana, was arrested July 24 in Toronto in connection with the case.

She is facing unrelated fraud charges and was released on bail. Calgary police say investigators have travelled to Toronto to talk to Liao.

Tewodros Mutugeta Kebede, 25, was taken into custody on July 18 on drug charges unrelated to the homicides. He was believed to be travelling with Liao. Schiavetta said Kebede remains in custody on the drug charges and if he is released on bail, he will be immediately arrested by Toronto police on fraud charges out of Calgary.

Two people, Tewodros Mutugeta Kebede, left, and Yu Chieh Liao, also known as Diana Liao, have been taken into custody. (Calgary Police Service)

Police have identified "several" more suspects in the case, and Schiavetta said names will be released once charges are laid.

"The investigation is progressing very well and very fast," he said.

Officers have described the killings as "brutal" and said the three victims found in the car were simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Afowerk, the owner of the car the three others were found in, is believed to have been the intended target.

Police said the two women and Pfeiffer had recently met Afowerk and did not know him well.

The killings rocked the community of Morley, home to the two women, who were sisters. They left behind 16 children between them.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.