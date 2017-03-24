The federal government has appointed four new Court of Queen's Bench judges in Alberta.

Criminal defence lawyer Willie deWit will serve in Calgary.

Calgary litigator Michelle Hollins will serve in Calgary.

Provincial Court judge Marilyn Slawinsky has been elevated to the higher court in Red Deer.

Lawyer Ritu Khullar will serve in Edmonton.

Justice Kristine Eidsvik made the announcement Friday morning in criminal appearance court.

The appointments come as Alberta deals with widespread shortages in the justice system.

Alberta has been struggling to deal with a backlog of cases, which was made worse after the Supreme Court decision in the Barrett Jordan case that declared the courts must set deadlines for when matters should go to trial.

Court of Queen's Bench case trials must now be concluded within 30 months, and provincial court matters within 18 months, with an extension to 30 months if the case includes a preliminary inquiry.​

There are currently seven open Queen's Bench judicial positions in Alberta, according to the federal justice department. Twelve additional judge positions were announced in the latest federal budget.