A badly injured puppy has been euthanized after being found abandoned in a southwest Calgary dumpster.

Peace officers from the Calgary Humane Society responded to an animal cruelty complaint near 24th Street and Anderson Road S.W. early Tuesday.

This puppy was found abandoned in a Calgary dumpster on Oct. 10, 2017. (Calgary Humane Society)

The eight- to 10-week-old puppy was found alive but in severe medical distress inside a garbage bin.

Humane society staff believe she may have been suffering in the container for as long as 48 hours. The injured dog was found at about 6 a.m. and temperatures had dipped below freezing overnight.

"Regardless of the source of this dog's catastrophic injuries, discarding this visibly injured puppy in a dumpster was a callous criminal act," animal cruelty investigator Brad Nichols said in a release.

Veterinarians euthanized this puppy after it was found in a Calgary dumpster. (Calgary Humane Society)

"This puppy deserves justice and we hope the public can help us serve just that by providing information toward the identity of the individual responsible."

Calgary Humane Society peace officers are asking the public for any information regarding:

The identity of the puppy's owner or the person who discarded her.

Identity of the dog, which is possibly a Labrador/Australian cattle dog cross.

Suspicious activity in the area between Oct. 8 and 10.

Anyone with information is asked to call the humane society at 403-205-4455.