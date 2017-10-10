Whether it's for eating, carving or a little of both, here are some expert tips on how to see past that hard, outer pumpkin rind into what really matters: the inside.

Calgary gourd producer Mark Muchka explains the basics.

1. Listen to the pumpkin

You want to avoid any gourds whose interiors have frozen, as once the flesh thaws, it will spoil and shrivel much more quickly, says Muchka.

You can tell the difference between frozen and fresh flesh by listening to the sound the pumpkin makes when you knock on it.

Listen to the sound a good pumpkin makes0:05

A pumpkin that's been frozen and then thawed will make a dull thud, whereas a fresh pumpkin that's been stored properly will make a resonant, hollow sound.

2. Keep it off cement

Cement will suck the moisture out of your pumpkin and reduce its shelf life, Muchka said.

If you've carved your pumpkin and want to display it on your cement front steps, use a piece of newspaper or cardboard as a buffer between the fruit and the cement, Muchka advises.

Because pumpkins are 90 per cent water, they should be brought inside when nighttime temperatures drop below zero in order to prevent the gourd from freezing and then shrivelling, says Muchka. (Monty Kruger/CBC)

3. Later is not better

If you think you're going to get the freshest pumpkin closest to Halloween, think again, advises Muchka.

"People always think it's better to wait. 'You're gonna get a better pumpkin closer to Halloween.' That's not true," he said.

Muchka said that by this time of year, most if not all pumpkins have already been picked and are sitting in a warehouse or in cold storage.

He said it's best to pick your pumpkin early, especially if you're in southern Alberta, where he expects a pumpkin shortage this year.

"With all the snowfall we got, there's a lot of pumpkins sitting out in the field that can no longer be used because they have been frozen."

Muchka said you can take your pumpkins home as early as they're available at the farm or in store, and they'll keep until Christmas if stored in a cool, dark place.

4. How to save a discoloured pumpkin

If you're late to the pumpkin picking game and the scragglers left behind are esthetically less than pleasing, look for a pumpkin whose flesh is discoloured rather than disfigured.

Orange pumpkins with spots of green can easily be turned fully orange, says Muchka.

Green spots on orange pumpkins are a sign that the fruit is not yet fully ripe, says Mark Muchka. (Monty Kruger/CBC)

"If you were to take this guy home, put him in the sunlight, not somewhere where it'd be too hot. You can actually have a little science project and watch him continue to turn orange."