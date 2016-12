Dropped from about 40 metres above the ground, a 474 kilogram (1,046 pound) pumpkin made quick work of a Pontiac Grand Am on Saturday during an annual fundraiser by Blue Grass Nursery and Garden Centre in support of the Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation.

The event took place at the Blue Grass Nursery parking lot just north of Calgary. Donations are still being counted but last year's event raised nearly $40,000 and organizers are hoping for a similar result this time around.