If you are looking for that special bottle of bubbly for Valentine's Day, look no further.

Our Homestretch house sommelier, Laurie MacKay, says the Fresita Sparkling Wine NV will tantalize your taste buds and warm your heart.

Laurie suggests pairing the Fresita Sparkling with some chocolate. It's the perfect combo for Valentine's Day!

This Chilean bubbly is infused with the pulp of strawberries from Patagonia.

It starts off fruity with notes of strawberries, cherry and citrus, and ends with a nice dry lift.

Sip this Fresita on its own or pair with some spicy prawns, triple crème cheeses, such as Chateau de Bourgogne, Brie or Camembert, or pair it with your favourite chocolate.

Enclosure: cork

cork CSPC: +765304

