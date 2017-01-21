What should you do with a freezer full of elk meat?

That's the challenge that a Calgary Eyeopener listener posed to food columnist Julie Van Rosendaal earlier this week. Game meats are delicious, but with one elk yielding hundreds of pounds of meat, it can be difficult to come up with new recipe ideas for all of that food.

One of Van Rosendaal's suggestions is to use elk sausage (or any kind of game sausage) to make easy homemade sausage rolls. These simple appetizers take less than 30 minutes to make and are great for parties.

Easy Homemade Sausage Rolls

fresh sausage

frozen puff pastry, thawed

1 egg, lightly beaten

Preheat your oven to 375°F.

On a lightly floured surface, roll out your puff pastry to about 1/4 inch thick — or if it's already a frozen sheet, unroll it.

Lay fresh sausages end to end along one side and roll up jelly roll style to enclose the sausage.

Cut the pastry lengthwise just past the point where the sausage is covered, and repeat with more sausages.

Cut the rolls into 1-2 inch pieces, brush with egg and place on a parchment lined baking sheet. Bake for 20 minutes, until deep golden. Serve warm or at room temperature, with grainy mustard if you like. The recipe makes as many as you want it to.

With files from Julie Van Rosendaal and the Calgary Eyeopener